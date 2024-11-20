Πέμπτη, 21 Νοεμβρίου 2024
Απόψε το debate των 4 υποψηφίων για την προεδρία του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ

Debate των 4 υποψηφίων για την προεδρία του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΠΣ, θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 20:00 στην ΕΡΤ.

Υποψήφιοι είναι οι:

– Απόστολος Γκλέτσος

– Παύλος Πολάκης

– Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

– Νικόλας Φαραντούρης

 

ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ

