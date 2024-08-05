Τρίτη, 6 Αυγούστου 2024
06/08/2024 00:00
Ελλάδα

Χάλκινο για τον Εμμανουήλ Καραλή !

1 Min Read
Εμμανουήλ Καραλής από… χαλκό: ο σπουδαίος Μανόλο με άλμα στα 5.90 στον τελικό του επί κοντώ κατέκτησε το χάλκινο μετάλλιο στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Παρισιού, γράφοντας ιστορία!

