Τρίτη, 16 Ιουλίου 2024
16/07/2024 12:22
Τουρισμός

Χρέη γενικού γραμματέα στον ΕΟΤ θα εκτελεί ο Αντιπρόεδρος Κ. Ζήκος

1 Min Read
απε-μπε

Η Υπουργός Τουρισμού Όλγα Κεφαλογιάννη έκανε σήμερα αποδεκτή την παραίτηση του Γενικού Γραμματέα του ΕΟΤ Δημήτρη Φραγκάκη.

Μέχρι τον ορισμό νέου Γενικού Γραμματέα, χρέη Γενικού Γραμματέα θα εκτελεί ο Αντιπρόεδρος του ΕΟΤ Κωνσταντίνος Ζήκος.

