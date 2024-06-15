Σάββατο, 15 Ιουνίου 2024
15/06/2024 14:10
Πολιτική

Δείτε live: Η εισήγηση του πρωθυπουργού στο υπουργικό συμβούλιο

Συνεδριάζει αυτή την ώρα το υπουργικό συμβούλιο με τη νέα του σύνθεση. Δείτε την εισήγηση του πρωθυπουργού:

