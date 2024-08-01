Πέμπτη, 1 Αυγούστου 2024
01/08/2024 23:00
Έχασε ευκαιρία κόντρα στον Τζόκοβιτς ο Τσιτσιπάς

Ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς πάλεψε στα ίσα το ματς απέναντι στον Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς, αλλά ηττήθηκε στα δύο σετ και έμεινε εκτός ημιτελικών στο Παρίσι.

