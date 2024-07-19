Παρασκευή, 19 Ιουλίου 2024
19/07/2024 16:39
Μεταφορές

Ελ. Βενιζέλος: Αναγκαστική προσγείωση αεροσκάφους με 233 επιβάτες

Αναγκαστική προσγείωση στο αεροδρόμιο Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος ζήτησε να κάνει αεροσκάφος με 233 επιβάτες.

Η πτήση ξεκίνησε από το Λονδίνο για τα Χανιά αλλά παρουσίασε πρόβλημα στα υδραυλικά του.

