Ένοπλη συμπλοκή με ένα νεκρό στην ακτή Μουτσοπούλου

Ένοπλη συμπλοκή μεταξύ τριών ατόμων στην ακτή Μουτσοπούλου, στον Πειραιά. Από το αιματηρό επεισόδιο ένας άνδρας φέρεται να έχει χάσει τη ζωή του και ακόμη ένας να έχει τραυματιστεί. Στο σημείο έσπευσαν αστυνομικοί και προχώρησαν σε μία σύλληψη.

