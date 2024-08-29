Πέμπτη, 29 Αυγούστου 2024
Επικοινωνία Ν.Παναγιωτόπουλου με Αλί Γερλίκαγια για το μεταναστευτικό

Με τον υπουργό Εσωτερικών της Τουρκίας Αλί Γερλίκαγια, είχε σήμερα τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία ο Έλληνας υπουργός Μετανάστευσης και Ασύλου Νίκος Παναγιωτόπουλος.

Οι δυο υπουργοί συζήτησαν για το μεταναστευτικό.

