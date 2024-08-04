Κυριακή, 4 Αυγούστου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
04/08/2024 19:08
Ελλάδα

Φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στην Βοιωτία – Μεγάλη κινητοποίηση της Πυροσβεστικής

By Updated:Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
w04 170049w30230916pyrkagia1

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στην Πυροσβεστική, έπειτα από φωτιά που ξέσπασε το απόγευμα της Κυριακής (4/8) σε δασική έκταση στα Σκούρτα Βοιωτίας.

Στο σημείο, επιχειρούν 35 πυροσβέστες με 8 οχήματα, 2 ομάδες πεζοπόρων, 4 αεροσκάφη και 2 ελικόπτερα.

 

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ   ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ

mht logo

Αριθμός μητρώου Μ.Η.Τ. 242127

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar