Ελλάδα

Φωτιά στην Αττική: Καίγονται επιχειρήσεις σε Βριλήσσια – Χαλάνδρι – Ακούγονται εκρήξεις

Η μεγάλη φωτιά στην Αττική μαίνεται και αυτή την ώρα καίγονται επιχειρήσεις σε Βριλήσσια και Χαλάνδρι, σύμφωνα με τον ΣΚΑΪ.

Στην οδό Αναπαύσεως, στο Πάτημα Χαλανδρίου, έχει τυλιχθεί στις φλόγες μία επιχείρηση με χημικά και ακούγονται συνεχώς εκρήξεις.

