Κυριακή, 30 Ιουνίου 2024
30/06/2024 15:39
Ελλάδα

Φωτιά στην Κερατέα – Μπαράζ μηνυμάτων από το 112 για εκκενώσεις οικισμών

Για τρίτη φορά ήχησε το 112 λόγω της μεγάλης φωτιάς που βρίσκεται σε πλήρη εξέλιξη στην Κερατέα.

«Αν βρίσκεστε στην περιοχή #Άγιος_Κωνσταντίνος #Λαυρίου απομακρυνθείτε μέσω #Καμάριζας_Λαυρίου προς #Λαύριο».

 

