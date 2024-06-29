Σάββατο, 29 Ιουνίου 2024
29/06/2024 19:23
Ελλάδα

Φωτιά στον Ασπρόπυργο – Σηκώθηκαν εναέρια μέσα

aspropyrgos fotia20

Σε εξέλιξη είναι φωτιά που εκδηλώθηκε σε χαμηλή βλάστηση στην περιοχή Λάκκα Κάτσαρη στον Ασπρόπυργο.

Στο σημείο επιχειρούν 34 πυροσβέστες με ένα πεζοπόρο τμήμα και 14 οχήματα, ενώ εναέριες ρίψεις νερού πραγματοποιούν δύο ελικόπτερα.

 

