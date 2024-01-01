Δευτέρα, 1 Ιανουαρίου
01/01/2024, 10:50
Η ομάδα του RP.GR σας εύχεται καλή χρονιά και ευτυχισμένο το νέο έτος

Η ομάδα του  RP.GR σας εύχεται καλή χρονιά και ευτυχισμένο το νέο έτος .

Φέτος οι Γιορτές στο Rp.gr είναι ΑΙ!:


Ας είναι το Ξεκίνημα της Νέας Χρονιάς αφετηρία μίας δημιουργικής εποχής.

Χρόνια πολλά!

Με εκτίμηση,

Η συντακτική ομάδα του RP.GR.

