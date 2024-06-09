Κυριακή, 9 Ιουνίου 2024
09/06/2024 21:02
Κόσμος

Ισραήλ: Ο Μπένι Γκαντς παραιτήθηκε από την κυβέρνηση Νετανιάχου

Ισραήλ: Ο Μπένι Γκαντς παραιτήθηκε από την κυβέρνηση Νετανιάχου

Την παραίτησή του ανακοίνωσε ο κεντρώος Μπένι Γκαντς, υπουργός της κυβέρνησης έκτακτης ανάγκης του Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου και μέλος του πολεμικού συμβουλίου.

 

 

 

περισσότερα σε λίγο…

