Ελλάδα

Κανονικά διεξάγεται η κυκλοφορία και στα δύο ρεύματα της εθνικής οδού Αθηνών- Κορίνθου

Ολοκληρώθηκε ο καθαρισμός του οδοστρώματος και δόθηκε στην κυκλοφορία στις 16:30 το απόγευμα και η αριστερή λωρίδα κυκλοφορίας της εθνικής οδού Αθηνών- Κορίνθου, στο ρεύμα προς Αθήνα.

Η κίνηση πλέον και στα δύο ρεύματα κυκλοφορίας διεξάγεται κανονικά.

