Πέμπτη, 18 Ιουλίου 2024
Ελλάδα

Κλειστοί όλοι οι αρχαιολογικοί χώροι από 12 έως 5 το απόγευμα λόγω καύσωνα

arxaiologikoixoroi
ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ

Όπως έχει ήδη ανακοινωθεί από την ΕΦΑ Πόλης Αθηνών και από τον Οργανισμό Διαχείρισης και Ανάπτυξης Πολιτιστικών Πόρων, λόγω της πρόβλεψης υψηλών θερμοκρασιών, όλοι οι αρχαιολογικοί χώροι θα είναι κλειστοί από τις 12 το μεσημέρι ως τις 5 το απόγευμα.

