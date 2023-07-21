Παρασκευή, 21 Ιουλίου, 2023
Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Ευχαριστήριες αναρτήσεις για τη διεθνή βοήθεια

By Επικαιρότητα

Σε ευχαριστήριες αναρτήσεις προχώρησε ο Πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης για τη διεθνή βοήθεια για την κατάσβεση των πυρκαγιών. Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης ευχαρίστησε την Ε.Ε., το Ισραήλ και την Ιορδανία.

