Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Ευχαριστήριες αναρτήσεις για τη διεθνή βοήθεια

Σε ευχαριστήριες αναρτήσεις προχώρησε ο Πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης για τη διεθνή βοήθεια για την κατάσβεση των πυρκαγιών. Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης ευχαρίστησε την Ε.Ε., το Ισραήλ και την Ιορδανία.

#rescEU and #UCPM have once more proved their immense value in times of need. We are grateful to all the countries that sent help to fight the forest fires in Greece. Your contribution has been invaluable. In trying times, our Union stands together in solidarity. Thank you. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 21, 2023

Our gratitude goes out to Israel, for dispatching two air-tractors to Greece to join the fight against forest fires. Thank you Israel for your solidarity and help! 🇮🇱🇬🇷@netanyahu — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 21, 2023