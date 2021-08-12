Πέμπτη, 12 Αυγούστου, 2021
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
ΑρχικήΕπίκαιρα

Live Streaming: Η συνέντευξη Τύπου του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη

By Επικαιρότητα
(Γ.Τ. Πρωθυπουργού/ Δημήτρης Παπαμήτσος)

Δείτε τι λέει ο πρωθυπουργός για τις φωτιές που κατέκαψαν τις τελευταίες δέκα ημέρες τη χώρα:

Προηγούμενο άρθροΦωτιά στη Χαλκιδική – Δεν απειλούνται οικισμοί
Επόμενο άρθροΣε Αρχαία Ολυμπία και Πύργο μεταβαίνει η Φ. Γεννηματά

σχετικα αρθρα

ροη ειδησεων

Φόρτωση περισσοτέρων
Επικοινωνία: info@rp.gr
© 2021 RP. All Rights Reserved. || ΝΕΑ - ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ - ΣΧΟΛΙΑ - ΓΝΩΜΗ