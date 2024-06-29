Σάββατο, 29 Ιουνίου 2024
29/06/2024 19:07
Κόσμος

Λωρίδα της Γάζας: Τουλάχιστον 37.834 νεκροί Παλαιστίνιοι και 86.858 τραυματίες από την 7η Οκτωβρίου 2023

Τουλάχιστον 37.834 Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν και 86.858 έχουν τραυματιστεί από την έναρξη της εισβολής του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, μετά από την τρομοκρατική επίθεση της Χαμάς στο Ισραήλ την 7η Οκτωβρίου του 2023, όπως ανέφερε σήμερα, σε μία ανακοίνωσή του το υπουργείο Υγείας στη Γάζα.

