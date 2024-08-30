Παρασκευή, 30 Αυγούστου 2024
30/08/2024
Ελλάδα

Με ιατρούς και νοσηλευτές ενισχύονται τα Δημοτικά Ιατρεία του Δήμου Αθηναίων

cc1298f7 health hospital igeia ygeia giatros nosokomeio

Τις προσφερόμενες από τα Δημοτικά Ιατρεία υπηρεσίες του θα ενισχύσει ο Δήμος Αθηναίων, καθώς θα προχωρήσει στην πρόσληψη 15 ιατρών και νοσηλευτών, οι οποίοι θα καλύψουν κομβικές θέσεις.

rp_normal_mentshadow

