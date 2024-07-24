Πέμπτη, 25 Ιουλίου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
25/07/2024 00:00
Πολιτική

Μιλένα Αποστολάκη: Αποσύρεται από την κούρσα για την προεδρία του ΠΑΣΟΚ

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
milena2

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, η Βουλευτής της Β Αθηνών του ΠΑΣΟΚ-Κινήματος Αλλαγής Μιλένα Αποστολάκη θα αποσυρθεί από την κούρσα για την ηγεσία του κόμματος.

 

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ   ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ

mht logo

Αριθμός μητρώου Μ.Η.Τ. 242127

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar