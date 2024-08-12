Δευτέρα, 12 Αυγούστου 2024
12/08/2024 14:27
Ελλάδα

Μήνυμα 112: Εκκενώνονται Νέα Πεντέλη, Παλαιά Πεντέλη, Πάτημα Χαλανδρίου, Πάτημα Βριλισσίων

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
Μήνυμα 112 για την εκκένωση των περιοχών της Νέας Πεντέλης, της Παλαιάς Πεντέλης, του Πατήματος Χαλανδρίου και του Πατήματος Βριλησσίων εστάλη στα κινητά των κατοίκων, καθώς η πυρκαγιά μαίνεται ανεξέλεγκτη.

Καλούνται να απομακρυνθούν προς Χαλάνδρι και Βριλήσσια.

rp_normal_mentshadow

