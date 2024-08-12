Δευτέρα, 12 Αυγούστου 2024
Μήνυμα του 112 για εκκένωση της περιοχής Δέση στον Γέρακα

Λίγο μετά τις 20:00 στάλθηκε μήνυμα από 112 προς τους κατοίκους της περιοχής Δέση στο Γέρακα με την οδηγία να απομακρυνθούν προς το κέντρο του Γέρακα και την λεωφόρο Μαραθώνος, λόγω πυρκαγιάς.

