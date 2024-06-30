Κυριακή, 30 Ιουνίου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
30/06/2024 15:42
Ελλάδα

Νέα φωτιά στην Άνδρο, στην περιοχή Άγιος Πέτρος

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
fwtia

Φωτιά ξέσπασε στην Άνδρο. Η πυρκαγιά καίει σε χαμηλή βλάστηση στην περιοχή του Αγίου Πέτρου. Για την κατάσβεση της φωτιάς επιχειρούν 15 πυροσβέστες με 5 οχήματα και ένα ελικόπτερο.

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ   ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ

mht logo

Αριθμός μητρώου Μ.Η.Τ. 242127

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar