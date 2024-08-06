Τρίτη, 6 Αυγούστου 2024
06/08/2024
Νέος Διοικητής του Αγίου Όρους ο Αλκιβιάδης Στεφανής

Ανακοινώνεται ότι ο Πρέσβης επί τιμή κ. Αναστάσιος Μητσιάλης παραιτήθηκε από τη θέση του Διοικητή του Αγίου Όρους.

Νέος Διοικητής αναλαμβάνει ο Επίτιμος Αρχηγός ΓΕΣ και τ. Υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας Στρατηγός  Αλκιβιάδης Στεφανής.

