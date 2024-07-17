Τετάρτη, 17 Ιουλίου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
17/07/2024 20:29
Πολιτική

Ο Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης στην 4η Σύνοδο της ευρωπαϊκής πολιτικής κοινότητας, στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
w17 181057w1562155mhtsotakhsk

O πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης θα συμμετάσχει αύριο, Πέμπτη 18 Ιουλίου, στην 4η Σύνοδο της ευρωπαϊκής πολιτικής κοινότητας, η οποία θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Οξφορντσάιρ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου.

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ   ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ

mht logo

Αριθμός μητρώου Μ.Η.Τ. 242127

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar