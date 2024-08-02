Παρασκευή, 2 Αυγούστου 2024
Ελλάδα

Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 2024: Πέμπτος στον τελικό των 50 μ. ελεύθερο ο Κριστιάν Γκολομέεφ

Ο Κριστιάν Γκολομέεβ όπως στο Τόκιο έτσι και στο Παρίσι κατέλαβε την 5η θέση στον τελικό των 50μ ελεύθερο ανδρών με χρόνο 21:59.

