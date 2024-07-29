Δευτέρα, 29 Ιουλίου 2024
Ουκρανία: Κατέρριψε πύραυλο και 9 από 10 drones της Ρωσίας

Η ουκρανική αεροπορία ανέφερε μέσω Telegram ότι κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας συστήματα αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας κατέρριψαν κατευθυνόμενο πύραυλο και εννέα από τα δέκα drones μιας κατεύθυνσης που εξαπέλυσε η Ρωσία.

 

 

