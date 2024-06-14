Σάββατο, 15 Ιουνίου 2024
15/06/2024 00:23
Ελλάδα

Πρωταθλητής ο Παναθηναϊκός στο μπάσκετ, 87-82 τον Ολυμπιακό στον 5ο τελικό

Ο Παναθηναϊκός Πρωταθλητής Ελλάδας στο Μπάσκετ ο οποίος στον πέμπτο και καθοριστικό τελικό νίκησε τον αιώνιο αντίπαλο του 87-82.

Οι “πράσινοι” έχοντας στο πλευρό τους τον κόσμο τους κατάφεραν να φτάσουν στην κατάκτηση ενός ακόμη τροπαίου.

