Πυρκαγιά σε εξέλιξη στο Λαύριο Αττικής-Κινητοποιήθηκαν τα εναέρια μέσα

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Φωτιά ξέσπασε πριν από λίγο σε δασική έκταση στην περιοχή Κάτω Ποσειδωνία, στο Λάυριο της Αττικής. Έχουν κινητοποιηθεί επίγειες, αλλά και εναέριες δυνάμεις της Πυροσβεστικής.

 

ΠΗΓΗ: naftemporiki.gr

