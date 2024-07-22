Δευτέρα, 22 Ιουλίου 2024
Ελλάδα

Ρόδος: Πυρκαγιά στη Βρυσιά – Μεγάλη κινητοποίηση της Πυροσβεστικής, «ήχησε» το 112

Φωτιά ξέσπασε σε χορτολιβαδική έκταση κοντά στην περιοχή Βρυσιά στη Ρόδο.

Στο σημείο επιχειρούν 28 πυροσβέστες, 2 ομάδες πεζοπόρων, 8 οχήματα, 3 αεροσκάφη και 1 ελικόπτερο, ενώ έχει σταλεί και ενημερωτικό μήνυμα από το 112.

