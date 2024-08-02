Παρασκευή, 2 Αυγούστου 2024
Ενέργεια

Ρωσία: Η Gazprom θα στείλει σήμερα 42,4 εκατ. κυβικά μέτρα φυσικού αερίου στην Ευρώπη μέσω Ουκρανίας

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Η ρωσική Gazprom ανακοίνωσε ότι θα στείλει σήμερα 42,4 εκατομμύρια κυβικά μέτρα (mcm) φυσικού αερίου στην Ευρώπη μέσω της Ουκρανίας , ο ίδιος όγκος που εστάλη χθες Πέμπτη.

