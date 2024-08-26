Δευτέρα, 26 Αυγούστου 2024
26/08/2024 23:03
Ελλάδα

Σεισμός 4,6 Ρίχτερ έγινε αισθητός στην Αττική

Σεισμική δόνηση 4,6 Ρίχτερ έγινε τη Δευτέρα στη βόρεια Εύβοια.

Σύμφωνα με την αυτόματη λύση, ο σεισμός είχε επίκεντρο 4 χλμ. ΝΑ των Βασιλικών Ιστιαίας και εστιακό βάθος 5 χλμ.

