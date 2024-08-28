Τετάρτη, 28 Αυγούστου 2024
28/08/2024 20:45
Ελλάδα

Σεισμός 5,2 Ρίχτερ στη Γαύδο

Σεισμός 5,2 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (28/08) στην Κρήτη. Σύμφωνα με την πρώτη μέτρηση από το Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο, το επίκεντρο είναι 6 Χλμ. ΑΒΑ της Γαύδου.

