Στην ΠτΔ σήμερα ο Κ. Μητσοτάκης

ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στις 12:00, θα έχει συνάντηση με την Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο.

Η συνάντηση γίνεται στο πλαίσιο των τακτικών μηνιαίων ενημερώσεων.

