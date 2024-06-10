Δευτέρα, 10 Ιουνίου 2024
10/06/2024 11:34
Ελλάδα

Στο Δίστομο η Κ. Σακελλαροπούλου για να παραστεί στις εκδηλώσεις μνήμης

Η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου θα μεταβεί σήμερα στο Δίστομο προκειμένου να παραστεί στις εκδηλώσεις μνήμης για την 80η επέτειο της Σφαγής του Διστόμου από τα γερμανικά στρατεύματα κατοχής.

