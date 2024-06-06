Πέμπτη, 6 Ιουνίου 2024
Πολιτική

Στο Σύνταγμα, την Παρασκευή, η κεντρική ομιλία του Κυρ. Μητσοτάκη

Στην κεντρική προεκλογική συγκέντρωση της Νέας Δημοκρατίας στην Πλατεία Συντάγματος θα μιλήσει αύριο, Παρασκευή 7 Ιουνίου στις 20:00 ο πρωθυπουργός και πρόεδρος της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης.

