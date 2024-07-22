Δευτέρα, 22 Ιουλίου 2024
Συναγερμός στην Πυροσβεστική για φωτιά στον ΟΛΠ

Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Πυροσβεστική για φωτιά στον ΟΛΠ.

Η φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει σε εξωτερικό χώρο της Cosco, όπου έχουν διάφορα αντικείμενα όπως μπαταρίες ποδηλάτων, και στο σημείο επιχειρούν 12 πυροσβέστες με 4 οχήματα.

