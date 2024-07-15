Δευτέρα, 15 Ιουλίου 2024
Ελλάδα

Συναγερμός στο Μαξίμου για τις τιμές χονδρικής του ρεύματος

mitsotakis mak1

Αύριο στις 10 π.μ. ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης συγκαλεί έκτακτη σύσκεψη με την ηγεσία του υπουργείου Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας, με θέμα τις αποκλίσεις στις τιμές χονδρικής του ρεύματος.

rp_normal_mentshadow

