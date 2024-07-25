Πέμπτη, 25 Ιουλίου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
25/07/2024 10:55
Πολιτική

Συνεδριάζει σήμερα η Κοινοβουλευτική Ομάδα του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Σήμερα Πέμπτη 25 Ιουλίου, θα συνεδριάσει η Κοινοβουλευτική Ομάδα του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΠΣ, υπό την προεδρεία του Στέφανου Κασσελάκη.

Η εισηγητική ομιλία του προέδρου είναι προγραμματισμένη για τις 6.30 μ.μ.

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ   ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ

mht logo

Αριθμός μητρώου Μ.Η.Τ. 242127

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar