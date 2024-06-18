Τρίτη, 18 Ιουνίου 2024
Πολιτική

Συνεδριάζει στις 10.30 το εκτελεστικό γραφείο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Συνεδριάζει στις 10:30 το πρωί της Τρίτης στα γραφεία της Κουμουνδούρου το Εκτελεστικό Γραφείο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ υπό την προεδρία του Στέφανου Κασσελάκη.

