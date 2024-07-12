Παρασκευή, 12 Ιουλίου 2024
Θα ορκιστεί ευρωβουλευτής ο Φ. Μπελέρης!

Θα καταφέρει να ορκιστεί τελικά ευρωβουλευτής ο Φρέντι Μπελέρης, καθώς έπειτα από πολλές πιέσεις οι αλβανικές αρχές του έδωσαν άδεια να μεταβεί στο Στρασβούργο.

