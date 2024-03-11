Δευτέρα, 11 Μαρτίου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
11/03/2024 12:14
Ελλάδα

Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο Πρωτοδικείο Αθηνών

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο Πρωτοδικείο Αθηνών

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις Αρχές μετά από απειλητικό τηλεφώνημα για τοποθέτηση βόμβας στο Πρωτοδικείο Αθηνών στην οδό Δέγλερη.

Πιο συγκεκριμένα, σύμφωνα με την ΕΡΤ, άγνωστος στις 9:25 το πρωί τηλεφώνησε στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ. και έκανε λόγο για έκρηξη, χωρίς να δώσει χρονικό περιθώριο.

Επί τόπου σπεύδει για έλεγχο κλιμάκιο του Τμήματος Εξουδετέρωσης Εκρηκτικών Μηχανισμών.

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar