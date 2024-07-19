Βυθίστηκε, φλεγόμενο σκάφος στην Μαρμαρίδα που μετέφερε 110 επιβάτες (βίντεο)

Βυθίστηκε, ενώ έπλεε στα ανοικτά των ακτών του Μαρμαρά τουριστικό σκάφος με 110 επιβαίνοντες. Στο πλοίο πριν βυθιστεί είχε ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

BREAKING: A tourist yacht carrying 110 people sank off the coast Marmaris, Turkey after catching fire.

Many passengers jumped into the water to escape the blaze, while others ran to the other boats. There are no reports of casualties at this time.

