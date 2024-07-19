Παρασκευή, 19 Ιουλίου 2024
19/07/2024 19:46
Κόσμος

Βυθίστηκε, φλεγόμενο σκάφος στην Μαρμαρίδα που μετέφερε 110 επιβάτες (βίντεο)

Βυθίστηκε, ενώ έπλεε στα ανοικτά των ακτών του Μαρμαρά τουριστικό σκάφος με 110 επιβαίνοντες. Στο πλοίο πριν βυθιστεί είχε ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

 

Πολλοί επιβάτες πρόλαβαν και πήδηξαν στο νερό για να γλιτώσουν από τη φωτιά.

