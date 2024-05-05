Δευτέρα, 6 Μαΐου 2024
Trending
Subscribe
06/05/2024 00:00
Πολιτική

Η Τουρκική πρεσβεία στην Αθήνα εύχεται «Καλό Πάσχα»

By Δεν υπάρχουν Σχόλια1 Min Read
ellada tourkia

Ευχή για το Πάσχα μέσω της πλατφόρμας Χ (πρ. Twitter) δίνει η πρεσβεία της Τουρκίας στην Ελλάδα, στα ελληνικά αλλά και τα τουρκικά.

Στον επίσημο λογαριασμό της, αναφέρει: «Ευχόμαστε στους Ορθόδοξους συμπολίτες μας και στον Ελληνικό λαό Καλό Πάσχα».

Related Posts

rp_normal_mentshadow

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΗΤΟΥ   ΟΡΟΙ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ   ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ

© 2023 RP.gr / Web Altar