Ηλεία: Νέο μήνυμα του 112 για εκκένωση προς Αμαλιάδα, μέσω Σιμόπουλου

Ένα ακόμη μήνυμα, μέσω του 112, στάλθηκε σε όσους κατοικούν ή βρίσκονται στις περιοχές, Αντωνέικα και Λάτα να κινηθούν προς την περιοχή της Αμαλιάδας, μέσω Σιμόπουλου, λόγω της πυρκαγιάς που βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στην περιοχή.

 

