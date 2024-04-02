Τρίτη, 2 Απριλίου 2024
02/04/2024 18:23
Ελλάδα

Σεισμός τώρα 4,5 Ρίχτερ στη Σύμη

Σεισμός μεγέθους 4,5 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε ανοικτά της Σύμης, στα Δωδεκάνησα, σύμφωνα με εκτίμηση του Γεωδυναμικού Ινστιτούτου του Εθνικού Αστεροσκοπείου Αθηνών.

