Ελλάδα

Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο Εφετείο

Updated:
Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο Εφετείο

Για βόμβα στο Εφετείο ενημέρωσε άγνωστος τηλεφωνώντας στον τηλεοπτικό σταθμό ΑΝΤ1.

Όπως ανέφερε ότι υπάρχουν βόμβες που θα εκραγούν στις 11 και στις 11:30.

