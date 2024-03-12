Τρίτη, 12 Μαρτίου 2024
12/03/2024 13:19
Ελλάδα

Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο Εφετείο

Στην εφημερίδα ΕΦΣΥΝ τηλεφώνησε άγνωστος στις 12:38 για τοποθέτηση βόμβας στο Εφετείο στην οδό Λουκάρεως 14.

Ο άγνωστος έδωσε περιθώριο μιας ώρας. Αυτή την ώρα το κτήριο εκκενώνεται ενώ στο σημείο σπεύδουν δυνάμεις του ΤΕΕΜ.

