Παρασκευή, 10 Μαΐου 2024
10/05/2024 22:20
Ελλάδα

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στο κέντρο της Αθήνας λόγω διαδήλωσης διαμαρτυρίας

Σε εξέλιξη είναι, σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία, κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στο κέντρο της Αθήνας καθώς πραγματοποιούν πορεία διαμαρτυρίας εργαζόμενοι της ΛΑΡΚΟ απο την Ομόνοια προς το Σύνταγμα.

